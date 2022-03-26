National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 32,519 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $270.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

