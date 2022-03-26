National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 48,907 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,907 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.32 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,317,723 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

