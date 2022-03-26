National Bank of Canada FI Invests $6.38 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

