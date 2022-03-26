National Bank of Canada FI Invests $6.77 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $453.66 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.15 and its 200-day moving average is $369.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.