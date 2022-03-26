National Bank of Canada FI Invests $6.91 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 197,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

R opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

