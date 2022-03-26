National Bank of Canada FI Invests $8.58 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

