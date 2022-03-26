National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $6.60 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

NVR opened at $4,668.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,017.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,518.32 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

