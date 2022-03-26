National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $141.80 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.