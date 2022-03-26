National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 223,434 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

