National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nasdaq by 283.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.33 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

