National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $284.21 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.88 and a 200-day moving average of $356.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

