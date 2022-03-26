National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.73 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

