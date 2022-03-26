National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

