National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

