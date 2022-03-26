National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 504,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.68% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

