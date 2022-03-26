National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last quarter.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

