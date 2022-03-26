National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last three months. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

