National Bank of Canada FI Takes $6.82 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $3,323,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $310.48 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $310.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

