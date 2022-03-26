National Bank of Canada FI Takes $8.74 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $561.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.87, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.88.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

