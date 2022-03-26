National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

