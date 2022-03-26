National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

NYSE SPG opened at $130.17 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.