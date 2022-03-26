National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) to announce $185.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.79 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $754.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

