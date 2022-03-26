Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.10

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $12.91. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 54,555 shares.

NGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

