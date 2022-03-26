Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $13.27. Natuzzi shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 4,166 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

