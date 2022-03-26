Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $13.27. Natuzzi shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 4,166 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.82.
Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
