NEAR Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $826.84 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $13.18 or 0.00029771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.70 billion and $826.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00191929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00426079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00053255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,195,291 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

