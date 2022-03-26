NEST Protocol Market Cap Tops $38.16 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.