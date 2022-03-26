Nestree Price Up 3.5% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Nestree has a total market cap of $84.08 million and $3.77 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.98 or 0.99984279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002134 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012169 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

