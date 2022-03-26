Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.84

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.84 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 154,352 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Netcall alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £78.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.