Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Critical Survey

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Materials 0 8 18 0 2.69

Netlist currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $171.04, suggesting a potential upside of 24.79%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 9.05 $4.83 million $0.01 555.56 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 5.25 $5.89 billion $7.19 19.06

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34% Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85%

Summary

Applied Materials beats Netlist on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

