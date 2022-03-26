NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 464.1% in March

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 464.1% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $4.22 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.