NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 464.1% in March

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 464.1% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $4.22 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
