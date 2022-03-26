New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.88.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $58,129,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NEWR opened at $67.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.