New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.88.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
NEWR opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.
In related news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
