New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,168 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Waters worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $325.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

