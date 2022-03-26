New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Raymond James worth $23,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $109.32 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

