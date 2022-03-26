New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $20.84 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Shares of J opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

