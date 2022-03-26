New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.55 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $22,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $308.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.59. Signature Bank has a one year low of $207.86 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.