New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Clorox worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Clorox by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 488,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,694,000 after acquiring an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

