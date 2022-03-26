New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.45 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Qorvo worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 1,844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 179,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 34,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $130.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

