New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.