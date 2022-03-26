New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.05 Million Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Entergy worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,970,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Entergy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.07. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.