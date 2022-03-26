New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.33 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

