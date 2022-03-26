New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.60 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

