New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

DPZ opened at $394.74 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.05 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.08. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

