New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,506 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

