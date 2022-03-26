New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,167 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,546 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,717,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

