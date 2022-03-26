New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,397 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.