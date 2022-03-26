Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,897 shares of company stock worth $49,983,906 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average is $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

