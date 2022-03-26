NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,255.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.29 or 0.00809608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00200767 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00024186 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

