Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the February 28th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCPCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.