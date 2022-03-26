NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 21,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $8,680,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

